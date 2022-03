South Surrey’s The Carvery Sandwich Shop has reopened this week, nearly three months after a burst pipe caused the popular eatery to temporarily close.

Owners of the restaurant, located at #102 2430 King George Blvd., announced via Facebook & Instagram Monday that they were back in business… And they have already sold out of their meatball sub but still have their main menu & are open for dine in! Make sure to go out and support!!