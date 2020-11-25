Spotify Shared The Top 25 Most-Streamed Holiday Songs Of All Time! Is yours on this list?! SEE HERE!

Looks like my fav holiday song didn’t make the list…. Bruce Springsteen ‘Santa Clause Is Coming To Town’ BUT I do have to say, I would not be mad listening to all these holiday favorites below on repeat! See if you FAV holiday song is listed!

1. Mariah Carey, “All I Want for Christmas Is You”

2. Wham! “Last Christmas”

3. Ariana Grande, “Santa Tell Me”

4. Michael Bublé, “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot like Christmas”

5. Justin Bieber, “Mistletoe”

6. Andy Williams, “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year”

7. Brenda Lee, “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree”

8. Bobby Helms, “Jingle Bell Rock”

9. Band Aid, “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” (1984)

10. Frank Sinatra (feat. B. Swanson Quartet), “Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!”

11. John Lennon & Yoko Ono, “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)”

12. Bing Crosby, John Scott Trotter & His Orchestra, Ken Darby Singers, “White Christmas”

13. José Feliciano, “Feliz Navidad”

14. Michael Bublé, “Holly Jolly Christmas”

15. Chris Rea, “Driving Home for Christmas”

16. Nat King Cole, “The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas To You)”

17. Paul McCartney, “Wonderful Christmastime”

18. Sam Smith, “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas”

19. Elvis Presley, “Blue Christmas”

20. Kelly Clarkson, “Underneath the Tree”

21. Coldplay, “Christmas Lights”

22. Burl Ives, “A Holly Jolly Christmas”

23. Shakin’ Stevens, “Merry Christmas Everyone”

24. Michael Bublé, “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town”

25. The Ronettes, “Sleigh Ride”