Staggered Registration For Surrey’s Licensed Preschool Programs Starts Feb. 2

The City of Surrey is again going with staggered registration for its popular licensed preschool programs, for classes from September 2022 to June 2023. Early registration will run from Feb. 2-4, starting with Cloverdale, South Surrey and the Nature Preschool program.
Next up, on Feb. 3, is Whalley, Guildford and Fraser Heights, followed by Fleetwood and Newton on Feb. 4.
Registration will start at 7:30 a.m. on those days, register online HERE or by phone, 604-501-5100. Program details are posted to surrey.ca/preschool.
For kids aged three to five, Surrey’s licensed program has 1,024 registrants during the current year (2021-22), down from 1,273 in 2020-21.
“Staggered registration for preschool was introduced last year and carried forward into this year based on its success. These measures were first put into place for the 2021/2022 season to handle the high interest/demand and reduce client wait times. The staggered registration also supports contact-less registration.”
-Stacey Rennie, manager of preschool programs