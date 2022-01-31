Staggered Registration For Surrey’s Licensed Preschool Programs Starts Feb. 2

The City of Surrey is again going with staggered registration for its popular licensed preschool programs, for classes from September 2022 to June 2023. Early registration will run from Feb. 2-4, starting with Cloverdale, South Surrey and the Nature Preschool program.

Next up, on Feb. 3, is Whalley, Guildford and Fraser Heights, followed by Fleetwood and Newton on Feb. 4.

Registration will start at 7:30 a.m. on those days, register online HERE or by phone, 604-501-5100. Program details are posted to surrey.ca/preschool.

For kids aged three to five, Surrey’s licensed program has 1,024 registrants during the current year (2021-22), down from 1,273 in 2020-21.