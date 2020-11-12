STAR SIGHTING!! Ryan Reynolds to begin filming movie in Lower Mainland starting next week

Everyone’s favorite Vancouver star, Ryan Reynolds is about to start filming a new time-travel movie in the city next week, and shooting will last almost four months!

Called The Adam Project, the movie is about a man who must travel back in time to get help from his 13-year-old self.

According to Creative BC, filming is set to begin on November 16 and will run until March 8, 2021.

The production address of The Adam Project is listed as 100 Renfrew Street North, the site of the Pacific Coliseum at the Pacific National Exhibition grounds.