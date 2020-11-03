Starbucks and Tim Hortons to Unveil Holiday Menus

Starbucks is confirming they will be rolling out their new Holiday drink menu sometime this week, along with an entire holiday menu.

Starbucks Canada didn’t have all the details to share just yet, but the company confirmed that the holiday deliciousness is coming this week — whether you’re ready or not!

Meanwhile….

Tim Hortons is unveiling their limited-edition holiday packaging for the year, next week.

As part of their “It’s the Most Wonderful Tims of the Year” theme, on November 12, Tim Hortons’ holiday packaging will be popping up in their restaurants across Canada with specially designed hot beverage cups, Timbits boxes, hot drinks sleeves, and donut boxes.

This year’s design features a “snow-white exterior” with classic red and green ornaments and Timbits with adorable antlers.