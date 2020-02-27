Statement from Assistant Commissioner Brian Edwards

Today the City of Surrey was granted approval to move to the next stage in their plan to transition from the RCMP to a municipal police department. We respect that every municipality has the right to choose what type of police force they want for their city. But that is not to say this is not difficult for us. Given the nature of the work we do in the community, we are heavily invested in Surrey and its residents. This situation is discouraging for our members who enjoy policing this community and, in particular, for those who live in Surrey and raise their families here.

I have not seen the report done by the Provincial Municipal Policing Transition Study Committee, so I cannot comment on the process ahead, timeline, or policing structure during a transition. I hope to be brought into those conversations in the weeks and months ahead so I can ensure the safety of Surrey residents and the wellbeing of members and employees throughout this process.

While there is still a long road ahead, I want to take this opportunity to thank the thousands of local citizens who have shown their support for the great work being done by the Surrey RCMP. There is no denying that we have deep connection with this community, and that is a significant part of what motivates us in our work every day.