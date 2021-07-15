Sunscreen Recall

Johnson & Johnson is recalling several sunscreen products over concern of benzene, which can cause cancer with repeated exposure.

The recall affects aerosol sunscreens — the Aveeno Protect Plus Refresh and Neutrogena Beach Defense, CoolDry Sport, Invisible Daily Defense, and UltraSheer sunscreens. Customers should stop using the products immediately. J-and-J says the benzene was found after testing by the company and an independent lab and that it is investigating how the chemical got into the products. Anyone who has any of these products is being asked to contact the company for a full refund.