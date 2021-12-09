Surrey BC was Named one of Canada’s Most Admired Cities for Corporate Culture

Happy Wednesday friends! Here’s some local news you may find interesting:

The City of Surrey is being named one of Canada’s Most Admired™ Corporate Cultures in 2021. The City is being recognized in the “Broader Public Sector” category and is the only municipality receiving this award.

“It is an honour for the City of Surrey and its staff to be recognized at a national level for their commitment and dedication to our citizens,” said Mayor Doug McCallum. “As one of the fastest growing cities in Canada, we work hard on building a welcoming and sustainable city for all our residents. This award is a testament to the collective efforts of everyone at the City working together to move our city forward.”

“This award is a tribute to the remarkable individuals at the City of Surrey who make it a great place to work. Culture is driven by the positive actions of our proud workers. The tenacity, perseverance, and resilience they have shown, especially during challenging times has been truly impressive,” said Vincent Lalonde, City Manager of the City of Surrey. “I want to thank our employees for creating our award-winning culture. I’m incredibly proud of the way we’re able to work together to maintain such a positive work environment and strong corporate culture.”

The Canada’s Most Admired™ Corporate Cultures program, now in its 18th year, recognizes best-in-class Canadian organizations for having cultures that have helped them enhance performance and sustain a competitive advantage. The award is presented by Waterstone Human Capital, one of Canada’s fastest-growing cultural talent management and retained executive search firms specializing in recruiting for fit and cultural assessment. that marks excellence in culture and performance.

“At Waterstone we believe corporate culture drives performance and that it’s your organization’s greatest asset,” says Marty Parker, President and Chief Executive Officer of Waterstone Human Capital and Chair of the Canada’s Most Admired™ program. “Each of the 2021 award recipients puts culture at the centre of everything they do, and demonstrates a commitment to culture as a competitive advantage. They set an excellent example of how crafting and sustaining a high performance culture can drive incredible growth and performance.”

The City of Surrey aims to attract the best, retain and develop its people while fostering a safe, engaging and desirable workplace. Its high performing operations are rooted in the City’s shared values of community, innovation, integrity, service and teamwork – and its sense of purpose to serve Surrey’s citizens and build a thriving, green, inclusive city; a place where everyone can thrive (Surrey.ca).

The City of Surrey was previously recognized for this award in 2018. For more information about the Canada’s Most Admired™ Corporate Cultures program, visit canadasmostadmired.com.