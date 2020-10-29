Surrey Board of Trade Wants You to “Get Serious” about COVID-19 Restrictions

Aiming to avoid “another economic shutdown,” two Surrey business groups have launched a “Get Serious” social media campaign to remind workplaces and residents to strictly adhere to health and safety protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The campaign is imploring the people of Surrey to be personally responsible for following COVID-19 precautions at work and at home.

Fraser Health is reporting 75 per cent of the active cases of COVID-19 in B.C. right now, and more than half the cases since the start.

The latest data from the BC Centre for Disease Control shows more than 1,800 COVID-19 cases in Surrey residents between Jan. 1 and Sept. 30

Public health says the base of the massive surge in coronavirus cases is people having private gatherings.

Leslie and Scooter spoke with Surrey Board of Trade CEO Anita Huberman Thursday morning. Listen Below..