If you’ve always wanted to learn how to open and operate your own business, there’s a “Business Operational Plan Workshop” being hosted at the Surrey City Central Library on Saturday March 14th!

Learn about how to develop your own operational plan, cash-flow projections, and the basics of planning, pricing, and production.

Its a free to attend and open to everyone 11am-2:30pm.

The event is hosted by the group Diversecity, and you can register in advance at eventbrite.ca