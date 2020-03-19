City of Surrey closing all city-run daycares and camps as of Monday

Parents are no doubt scrambling today after Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum announced all city-run daycares and day camps are set to be closed starting Monday to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
At this point parks, playgrounds and beaches will remain open, but McCallum is asking everyone to still practice social distancing.
There is at least once exception though as families of first responders will still be able to access daycares.
Parents are no doubt scrambling today after Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum announced all city-run daycares and day camps are set to be closed starting Monday to help stop the spread of COVID-19.