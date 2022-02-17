Surrey Libraries Offering Robot Coding, Storytelling, Lego Challenges and More over Spring Break!!

Spring break is less than a month away, kicking off March 14th in Surrey, kicking off March 14th!

If you want your kids to try something different over the break, why not bring home a robot? What?! Yes! An actual robot! What better way to keep little minds stimulated and be the talk of their friends!

Pulse FM’s Vanessa Ybarra spoke to Sara Grant, Manager of Youth Services at Surrey Libraries, on how their Dash Coding Robot program works and other fun programs for you and your family to take part in!

Surrey families can join any of these fun free programs offered by Surrey Libraries

Borrow a Dash coding Robot to take home from our Tech-to-Go Collection, thanks our generous sponsor, Envision Financial.

1)Outdoor Storytimes at 5 branch locations! For children of all ages and their caregivers. Join us for songs, rhymes and stories. Help imaginations grow and build a love of reading.

2) Kids Spring Break Craft Take-Home Kits – pick up at any branch of Surrey Libraries beginning March 14 – featuring a fun FROG theme!

3)Spring Break Online Programs include:

Creative Coders in Partnership with UBC Geering Up

Unplugged in partnership with Code Mobile/Canada Learning Code (mix of Scratch, HTML, CSS coding)

Let’s Talk Science with SFU

Kids STEM Club

Kids LEGO Challenge

I Can Paint online program for young children with take-home supply kit

Creative Writing workshop for young writers

Preteen English Conversation Circle for ELL learners (and Adult sessions too!)

Teen Manga Art Workshop

Tutoring, Homework and English Support in partnership with Friends of Simon and SFU Surrey TD Community Engagement Centre

Interview Success in partnership with WorkBC

Weekly Online Storytimes – 4 to choose from – Family, Pajama, Baby, Toddler

Literature Club for Seniors in partnership with Surrey Come Share Society

And MORE!

In-Person Programs start after Spring Break including Dot & Dash Robotic Coding at 10 branches

For details, visit Surrey Libraries EVENTS page www.surreylibraries.ca/events