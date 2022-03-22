Surrey RCMP need your help in search for bank robbery suspect

Surrey Mounties are investigating a bank robbery and hope you can identify the suspect.

It happened at a bank near 88th Ave of 152 Street just a couple minutes before 4 p.m. on March 1. Police say the suspect, who was waiting in line to see a teller, shoved a customer and grabbed an envelope full of cash from the teller and then fled the scene on a yellow bike prior to police arrival.

The suspect is described as white, about 30, medium built, and was wearing dark jeans, a black jacket with fur lined hood, blue medical mask, black hat with yellow and navy circular logo, black shoes with white soles and black gloves.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.