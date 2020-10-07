Surrey RCMP release photo of vehicle observed in the area of October 3rd shooting

Surrey RCMP is releasing a photo of a vehicle observed in the area of a shooting which took place in the 5800-block of 129 Street on October 3, 2020. See original release (2020-10-03)

The Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit is releasing a photo of a white Nissan Rogue observed in the area of the shooting around the time the incident occurred at 2:55 a.m. on October 3rd.

Investigators believe the driver of this vehicle has information which will assist this investigation. Anyone with information about this vehicle is asked to contact Surrey RCMP.

The victim remains in the hospital in critical, but stable condition. Investigators believe that this was a targeted shooting however, it has not yet been determined if the victim was the intended target.

“This investigation has unique circumstances that are adding to its complexity,” said Corporal Elenore Sturko, Surrey RCMP Media Relations Officer. “The community wants to know if this could be a case of mistaken identity, and that is one of the key questions investigators are still working to determine.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, if you wish to make an anonymous report, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.