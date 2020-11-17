Surrey residents face Property tax hike plus a special levy

By November 17, 2020Community, Leslie & Scooter, News

Released Monday, the City of Surrey’s proposed budget shows how much more property owners may be asked to pay in 2021.

Despite the financial challenges many faced due to COVID-19 this year, the city is suggesting property owners pay more in property taxes in the new year, and on top of the hike, they may pay an

extra $200.  The plan suggests extra charges to property owners would help it achieve a fully balanced budget.

City staff suggest homeowners pay 2.9 per cent more on property taxes in the coming year – the same increase as in 2020 and 2019.

Additionally, the city suggests residents pay a capital parcel tax increase of $200.

A parcel tax is a flat rate charged to all properties where residents are receiving or have the opportunity to receive a specific service

Read more on the proposed budget on the city’s website.