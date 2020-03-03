Surrey schools brace for trip cancellations

A third person in the Fraser Health region has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing to nine the number in BC infected with the virus.

There are 29 people in Canada with COVID-19.

The virus began in Wuhan, China, and has infected more than 92,000 people worldwide, with 80,000 of those in Mainland, China.

However, in recent weeks, the virus has spread to several other countries, and of particular concern for health officials are Iran, Italy and South Korea.

There have been 118 cases in the United States, with nine deaths in Washington State alone.

Surrey schools sent out an advisory to parents regarding school trips.

“There are a number of trips planned across the district and we have been carefully considering every trip on a case-by-case basis,” School Supt. Jordan Tinney writes in the release. “We are also very concerned about the situation just next door in Washington State, where King County has been declared to be in a state of emergency.”

Fraser Health Authority also sent out a letter to district parents regarding the COVID-19 virus.

“We are aware there are alleged personal details about people involved circulating on social media, which may be causing unnecessary concern among families,” Fraser Health writes in its release. “While we will not be identifying specific schools or hospitals visited by people with COVID-19, we remind people that the risk to the public is low, and those who need to be aware of possible exposure have been contacted.”

Fraser Health Authority oversees hospitals from Burnaby to Hope.

Provincial Health Officer Bonnie Henry said Tuesday she has been in closed consultation with Surrey schools about travel plans.

“We have recommended that people postpone or cancel trips to areas that have been affected,” Henry said. “And to be aware that this is changing very rapidly… and I think schools are looking at that risk assessment.”

People planning to travel are being asked to check in with the Canadian Travel Advisory at https://travel.gc.ca/travelling/health-safety/travel-health-notices