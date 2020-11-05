Surrey Tree Lighting Festival Returns Virtually to Kick Off the Holiday Season!

The City of Surrey will host the tenth annual Surrey Tree Lighting Festival virtually on Saturday, November 21 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Facebook and YouTube Live. Residents and visitors are invited to watch from home as Mayor and Council flip the switch to light Surrey’s 60-ft Christmas tree, which marks the start of the holiday season. Following the livestream, a series of holiday contests will be held on the Surrey Tree Lighting Facebook page leading up to Christmas Day.

“The Surrey Tree Lighting Festival has become one of our most popular events of the year, and this year is no exception,” said Mayor Doug McCallum. “This year residents can safely enjoy a variety of holiday entertainment with their families from the comfort of their own home as we bring you the event virtually. Please join us as we light one of BC’s biggest Christmas Trees and celebrate favorite holiday traditions.”

This year’s free, family-friendly virtual event will be hosted by Santa and Mrs. Claus and will feature a variety of local performers, choirs and dance groups including Warren Dean Flandez, Surrey City Orchestra Trio, Bukola, the Spindle Whorl Dancers, the Royal Academy of Bhangra and more. Additionally, viewers can expect to see holiday baking, comedy sketches and kids crafts. The popular Holiday Market also returns virtually and will showcase local businesses on the Surrey Tree Lighting Festival website. Following the livestream, the festival will encourage residents to share photos of their favorite holiday traditions, festive lights and décor for a chance to win prizes.

“The City of Surrey and Coast Capital have a long history as partners dedicated to enriching and celebrating this amazing community,” said Maureen Young, Director, Community Leadership, at Coast Capital. “As an organization, we have long and deep roots here in Surrey and we look forward to this festive event each year. Although the Festival will look a little different given that we can’t all gather together to mark the start of the season, the spirit of the holidays and of our diverse community is still very much alive and well.”

The Downtown Surrey BIA will be handing out free holiday craft kits at Central City Shopping Centre on Friday, November 13 from 1 – 8 p.m. Instructions on how to make these crafts will be aired within the livestream. As part of the City’s Light Where You Live campaign, Surrey Tree Lighting Festival will also be installing a light tunnel on Surrey Civic Plaza from November 21, 2020 – January 3, 2021 for residents to enjoy throughout the holiday season.