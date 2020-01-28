Surrey Uber/Lyft Drivers Face $500 Fine

If you try to book an Uber (or Lyft) in Surrey these days, the drivers are “out there”, and it will likely cost you less than a cab…

But goodluck trying in trying to get that driver to commit to picking you up!

Because Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum has said this week that any Uber driver caught operating in the city “will be ticketed! And face a fine of $500 dollars!” Yikes!

Apparently Uber/Lyft drivers operating here in Surrey definitely need a license to operate South of the Fraser.

And those fines will apply for both picks ups and drop offs.