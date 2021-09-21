Surrey Woman Wins $500,000 Lottery After a House Fire

There’s a new winner of the Daily Grand lottery in the Lower Mainland, and it went to someone who truly needed it here in Surrey!

Darlene Tough was holding back tears when she checked her ticket and realized she won “$25,000 a Year for Life” from the draw on August 26th, 2021.

She opted to take the half-million dollar prize.

This win couldn’t have come at a better time. Her family recently lost everything in a house fire.

“We had found out everything in our home was a write-off,” said Tough.

“We feel like we have to restart our lives all over again. But my husband says it starts a new chapter in our life, and this will help with that beginning.”

“The screen showed congratulations,” said Tough, “I was in complete shock and holding back all my tears.”

Then she called her husband to join her at the London Drugs in Delta on 120th Street to see the win for himself.

The Daily Grand winner bought her ticket at a New Westminster Walmart (DailyHive).

CONGRATS Darlene!