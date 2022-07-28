Surrey’s free outdoor movies return to Holland Park this August

Surrey’s free outdoor movie series is returning to Holland Park next month for the first time since the pandemic.

Movies Under the Stars, hosted by the Downtown Surrey Business Improvement Association and presented by PCI, is screening family-friendly films on three Saturdays in August.

The movies will begin at sunset and there will be a bunch of pre-show activities.

Make sure you arrive early to Holland Park to get a spot and don’t forget to pack your blankets and chairs! Check out the full Schedule below…

Saturday, August 6th- Sing 2

Saturday, August 13th- Encanto

Saturday, August 20th- Sonic 2

Pre-film activities begin at 6 pm, movie begins at dusk!