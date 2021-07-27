Surrey’s “Music on the Plaza” Starts TODAY

Looking for fun and FREE things to do out in this beautiful summer weather? Here’s a fun idea! Consider checking out Surrey’s “Music on the Plaza”.

From today (July 27th) until August 24th you can find LIVE music at City Centre Plaza (13450 104 Ave, Surrey, BC) from 6:30pm-8:00pm.

Pick up your favourite summer treat, get some friends together and head over there for a good time! Masks are recommended to audience members, but social distancing will be in place. You can pretend you’re at a (safe) concert and rock out!

The amazing performers include Dan Hare (Acoustic duo, classic covers), Cat Murphy Band (4-piece band), Playlist (classic covers on electronic instruments), Taylor Rae (Canadian country star), and Pat Chessell (classic covers, feel good acoustic).

The best part? It’s completely FREE!

Interested? Check out full details, date itineraries, and add the event to your calendar HERE.

Have fun!

-Kate