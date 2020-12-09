Surrey’s popular tree sale program expanded

Building on the success of the City’s tree sale program in 2020, the City of Surrey has expanded the program from a once a year event to four times a year. This past October, the City’s annual tree sale sold out, with over 700 trees purchased by residents and planted in their backyards. Given the overwhelming success of this event, the City will host four tree sale events in 2021.

“The demand that we saw in October made it clear to me that Surrey’s tree sale should not be limited to an annual event,” said Mayor Doug McCallum. “I am proud to announce that we will hold the City tree sale four times a year. The first one is slated next March and we’ll have up to 1,000 trees available for sale. I want to thank our Parks staff for their work on this very worthwhile initiative, and I want to thank our residents for their enthusiastic support.”

“Planting a tree is good for your neighbourhood, our city and our environment,” said Councillor Allison Patton, Chair of the Agriculture, Environment and Investment Committee. “I am delighted that the City’s tree sale has been expanded to allow our residents four different times of the year to take advantage of this great program.”

Residents will be able to purchase select tree species online in the weeks leading up to the pick-up days. The first City tree sale of 2021 is planned for Spring Break in March, the second in April will correspond with Earth Day and Party for the Planet, the third in early autumn, and the fourth in mid autumn. Up to 1,000 trees will be made available for sale during each event. The City will be issuing reminders on social media as the date of the tree sales approaches.