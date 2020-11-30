Targeted shooting outside Surrey strip mall leaves one man dead

A man has been killed in a shooting at a shopping complex in the Fleetwood area of Surrey Sunday night.

It happened at around 7:40 p.m. in front of the Shoppers Drug Mart at Fraser Highway and 152nd Street.

The man was found by Surrey RCMP and paramedics in critical condition. Despite their efforts, the man died from his injuries.

In a statement, Surrey RCMP Staff Sergeant Joe Johal said, “While this shooting caused a risk to public safety as it unfolded, there is no indication of any on-going risk in the area.”