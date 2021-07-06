The BEST All Day Brunch Spot is Coming to The Fraser Valley!

Anyone who knows me, knows brunch is my favourite type of meal. I could eat eggs benny, french toast, pancakes, waffles, omelettes, etc. ANYTIME!

As a self-proclaimed brunch connoisseur I have tried out a few brunch spots in Metro Vancouver, and have come to the conclusion that OEB Breakfast Co. is my favourite!

So, I was pretty over the moon with excitement when I saw the news that OEB has plans for a new location in OUR area.

The Calgary-based brand opened its first BC location in Vancouver’s Yaletown neighbourhood back in spring 2019 (which is where I love to go) then opened it’s second Metro-Vancouver location in Burnaby.

Now, a NEW OEB location will be opening at Willowbrook Shopping Centre inside The Courtyard in Langley!.

Word is – they plan to break ground on this new development this month (yay!), and it is expected to open in summer of 2022.

So, there will be a bit of a wait… but you could always check out its two other BC locations in the meantime.

Bon Appétit!

What is your favourite brunch spot? Let us know online @Pulse1077.

-Kate Tattersall