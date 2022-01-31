The Canada Cup Women’s International Softball Championship Is Planning To Return For 2022 In Surrey

After being sidelined for two consecutive summers due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Canada Cup Women’s International Softball Championship is planning to return for 2022.

In a news release issued Monday, organizers said they are “thrilled” to announce that the popular tournament will return this year. The tournament is scheduled for June 17-26 at Softball City; in previous years, the event has been held in early to mid-July.

“The response to the return of the Canada Cup has been beyond what we could have expected. Without a doubt, we will see the very best of the best at the 2022 event. From the top national teams to the elite club teams, we anticipate an incredibly strong tournament across all divisions. Additionally, we see the Canada Cup as one of the places where families will be able to gather outside in a safe, distanced environment and have a comfortable day at the park as we transition out of COVID to our pre-pandemic activities.” -Canada Cup Chair Greg Timm.

The Canada Cup, now in its 25th year, will once again feature multiple divisions – women’s international, Futures (U19) and Showcase (U16) – and is expected to draw more than 1,500 athletes in total.

According to the release, organizers are currently working out the schedule, and details will be released in the coming weeks.

A number of key players – including former White Rock Renegade Danielle Lawrie – retired following Canada’s bronze-medal winning performance at the Tokyo Summer Olympics, and longtime head coach Mark Smith also retired.

In Smith’s place as manager is former catcher Kayleigh Rafter, who was a member of the bronze-medal Olympic squad. Rafter will be joined on the coaching staff by another recently retired Canadian star, Jenn Salling.