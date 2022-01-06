The Latest Snow-related school closures around Metro Vancouver

Snow-related closures will impact those who are attending in-person classes at schools across the region. Below is the latest information regarding closures.

Surrey

All public schools in Surrey are closed.

École Gabrielle-Roy is closed St. Matthew’s Elementary School is closed Pacific Academy is closed



Chilliwack

All schools in SD 33 are closed

École La Vérendrye is closed

Delta

SD 37 has not announced any closures

École du Bois-joli is closed

Langley

All schools in the Langley School District are CLOSED to students and staff today (January 6). The School Board Office is also CLOSED to the public.

École des Voyageurs is closed

Port Coquitlam

École des Pionniers-de-Maillardville is closed

Coquitlam

School is open at 10:30 a.m.

Richmond

SD 38 has not announced any closures

École des Navigateurs is closed

Maple Ridge & Pitt Meadows

All public schools are closed.

Maple Ridge Christian is closed.

Abbotsford

All Abbotsford public schools are closed for the day Thursday.

Burnaby

All public schools in Burnaby are closed Thursday.

Vancouver

All Vancouver public schools as well as French-language schools are closed Thursday.

Mission

All public schools in SD75 are closed Thursday due to “treacherous road conditions and general all around bad weather combinations.”

New Westminster

All New Westminster public schools are closed Thursday.

Post-secondary

While most classes have moved online, the University of British Columbia and Langara College have announced that all on-campus classes are cancelled. Simon Fraser University will be closing campuses, including libraries. Vancouver Community College, Kwantlen Polytechnic University, and Douglas College have not announced any closures but are urging students and staff to be poised for updates.

BCIT has also announced the closure of all of its campuses Thursday, with in-person classes and exams cancelled. The school says if your class or work is available online, the closure does not impact you.