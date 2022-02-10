There Has Been A Recall For Hampton House Brand Chicken Nuggets Due to Possible Risk Of Salmonella

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for Hampton House-brand chicken nuggets due to a possible risk of salmonella.

The recalled product was sold in 3 kg packages with best-before date of November 10, 2022. The CFIA updated this food product with a recall warning on February 9, 2022.

The Hampton House chicken nuggets have been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.

There has been no reported sickness from consuming this product. The recall was triggered by testing results.

If you have purchased the product, do not consume it. Throw it away, or take it back to the location where it was purchased.

Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections.

Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

The CFIA is currently conducting a food safety investigation in case there are any other products that might be contaminated. If other high-risk products are discovered, the CFIA will recall the products and notify the public.