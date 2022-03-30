There’s A Large Dog In Aldergrove Looking For An Urgent Foster Home! Can You Help?!

PittiePaws Rescue is a bully breed foster-based rescue. They rescue bully breed dogs experiencing harsh breed-specific legislation mostly from out-of-province such as Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec. They also take in dogs locally that are in need of rehoming due to owner surrenders and from shelters. We are a foster-based rescue with no physical facility. They wish to help people see that bully breeds are the most sweet, loyal and friendliest of dogs if given the chance. And right now specifically MAGNUS needs your help!!