There’s an App for that

Apps, I tell ya – I remember having an app-less phone that I only used for calling or painfully clicking and clicking letters to send a text – and only used it a few times a day, often forgetting where I had put it. That was before phones got smart, but have they gotten too smart? Are we relying on them too much? Could we be addicted?

I do get sucked into the time wasting vortex ansd have to check myself once and awhile, plus my phone now tells me how long I’ve used what app – a feature I did not ask for! I find of funny though, that the essence and creation of the smart phone and all the awesome apps was to make life easier… give us more time. Hmmmmm. Ironically, seems we’re face down in our apps more than ever now!