Tim Hortons SMILE COOKIES Are Back September 13th-19th

Celebrate #SmileCookie 2021 NEXT WEEK!

YAY! We all need an extra dose of smiles these days, so we are very excited to hear that Tim Hortons’ Smile Cookies are back next week! What is it about these little baked pieces of heaven? Why do they taste so much better than normal chocolate chip cookies? We are very excited to eat one of these per day from September 13th-19th!

Here’s what you need to know:

100% of proceeds from every Smile Cookie support Charities and community groups in local communities.

Only at participating restaurants for a limited time. Check the map HERE to see where your Smile Cookie proceeds were donated to in 2020.

Frequently Asked Questions

When does this program start/end?

Smile Cookies will be available from September 13-19.

How much of the price goes to charities and community organizations?

100% of the price (before taxes) goes to help local charities and organizations in your community.

How long has this program been around?

The Smile Cookie program started in 1996 to help raise funds for the Hamilton Children’s Hospital in Ontario. Today 625+ local charities and organizations in communities across Canada benefit from Smile Cookie sales.

Can I order online?

Yes, you can! Visit https://www.timhortons.ca/smilecookie-map to find a participating location near you and place your order online. If you don’t have an account, you’ll be asked to create one when checking out. You can also place an order through any of our delivery partners and get the cookies delivered right to your door.

How can I find out which charity my restaurant is supporting?

Visit the map above– once you find your restaurant, click on the cookie marker to find out which organization they are supporting.

Can I order a large amount of Smile Cookies?

Yes, you can download the pre-order form on our website and submit it to a restaurant near you at least 24 hours prior to pick-up. Order form can be downloaded here in July.

Is the Smile Cookie eligible to redeem as part of Tims Rewards?

No, the Smile Cookie program is designed to help local charities. From September 13-19, Tims Rewards can be redeemed for a free coffee, tea or select baked goods such as a donut or a muffin. The option to redeem points for a cookie is unavailable.

How much did Smile Cookie raise last year for charities?

Thanks to our guests, the Tim Hortons 2020 Smile Cookie campaign raised a record of $10.56 million in one week for 550 charities, hospitals and community groups across Canada.

Is there a hashtag for social media?

Absolutely! Use the hashtag #SmileCookie with photos of your cookies or organization in action on social media. We look forward to seeing your pics!

(Above info from timhortons.ca/smile-cookie).

Happy smiling!