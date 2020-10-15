Tiniest tub known to mankind has people losing their minds!

People are losing their minds online over this picture of a condo up for rent in the UK.



The ad has the usual photos of the place, bedroom, kitchen, all good…what people are freaking out about is the size of the size of the bathtub!



For some reason whoever installed the tub installed the teeniest bathtub known to mankind! Seriously, mini me could barely fit into this thing!

The pic has now gone viral, people calling it the ‘three quarter tub’

What’s crazy is this thing is lodged right next to the stand up shower…why didn’t they just install a regular bathtub-shower combo?!



It’s like it was an after thought..oh yeah – the tub!

See kids. THIS is why you don’t drink Guinness on the job site!

– Vanessa