Tips to Prevent Your Car From Getting Broken Into!

April is Auto Crime Enforcement Month!

With so many business open once again, parking lots are also more full, making it tempting for thieves to break into vehicles!

That’s why ICBC is out with these questions to ask yourself before you get out of your car to prevent it from being broken into!

Have I locked my vehicle?

Have I removed or hidden all valuables and belongings?

Are my keys with me and not left in the vehicle?

Am I parked in a well-lit, high traffic area?

Have I removed any garage door openers?

I am the worst for leaving my purse in my car! I actually think thieves skip it because they think it’s a bait car. “Nah man, here’s no way anyone could be that stupid!”

– Vanessa