To fear or not to fear? White Rock residents weigh in on Coronavirus

On a beautiful sunny day along the White Rock strip it’s easy to assume the coronavirus epidemic is likely the last thing from smiling walkers and joggers minds.

Or is it?

As of 1:50pm Wednesday afternoon the World Health Organization had recorded 3,199 confirmed deaths and 93,164 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus globally – including 12 confirmed cases in B.C and nine deaths in Washington State.

So how concerned are White Rock residents with the increasing death numbers plaguing our TVs, smartphones, and radios, especially given the fact Washington state is a mere five minutes away?

Pulse FM’s Vanessa Ybarra hit the strip to find out!