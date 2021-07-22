TOKYO OLYMPICS STARTS OFF STRONG AND CONTROVERSIAL

The Tokyo Olympics kicked off with men’s soccer and an opening ceremony scandal. The organizing committee fired the opening ceremony director, Kentaro Kobayashi due to a Holocaust joke made in a 1998 comedy act. He is the third choice after two others who also resigned over comments from their past.

The men’s soccer tournament started with a match between Egypt and Spain, which ended in a scoreless draw. New Zealand claimed victory over Korea, thanks to Chris Wood, New Zealand’s striker, scoring in the 76th minute and giving New Zealand its first Olympic match win in soccer.

Canada’s men’s soccer team didn’t qualify for the Olympics due to their loss against Mexico in the CONCACAF qualifier. Mexico won against France with a 4-1 score, and Côte d’Ivoire won against Saudi Arabia with a score of 2-1.

Viewers are eager for the rematch between Germany, the Rio 2016 champions with Brazil, the reigning champions.

Further controversy around the Olympics includes the complaints of nursing mothers that have to choose between their careers and their children because nursing children are not allowed at the Games.

Ona Carbonell, a Spanish artistic swimmer, posted an Instagram post regarding the matter which has gone viral and made people question these restrictions. Carbonell joins Kim Gaucher, Canada’s women’s basketball team member, who had to fight to bring her three-month old daughter.