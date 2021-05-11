TOM CRUISE RETURNS GOLDEN GLOBES AWARDS

Tom Cruise has returned all three of his Golden Globes Awards in support of the boycott against the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).

The HFPA is the organization behind the Globes and it has been under fire for its lack of diversity and questionable ethicality regarding financial benefits. The Los Angeles Times investigated and brought forward these allegations in February.

Scarlett Johansson has also urged the industry to boycott HFPA.

She shared her sentiments by stating, “As an actor promoting a film, one is expected to participate in awards season by attending press conferences as well as awards shows. In the past, this has often meant facing sexist questions and remarks by certain HFPA members that bordered on sexual harassment. It is the exact reason why I, for many years, refused to participate in their conferences. The HFPA is an organization that was legitimized by the likes of Harvey Weinstein to amass momentum for Academy recognition, and the industry followed suit. Unless there is necessary fundamental reform within the organization, I believe it is time that we take a step back from the HFPA and focus on the importance and strength of unity within our unions and the industry as a whole.”

NBC is on the same page as Tom Cruise & ScarJo, and has decided to not broadcast the Golden Globes in 2022.

“We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform. However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes,” said NBC.

The HFPA has responded by saying they’re considering the criticisms and looking to make changes.