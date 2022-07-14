Top things that were purchased for ‘Amazon Prime Day’

Amazon Prime Day is over, and I was curious to know what people were buying this year.

Turns out, a consumer website tracked thousands of Prime Day shoppers to see what people were buying this year. Here are a few quick stats:

-The top purchases the last two days were Amazon Fire Sticks, Echo Dots, Amazon Gift Card reloads, Frito-Lay variety packs of chips, and doorbell cameras. Interesting!

-The top five types of products we bought were household essentials, health and beauty stuff, electronics, clothes and home-and-garden products.

-People who shopped spent around $130 total per household. And 57% placed more than one order.

-The average price per item was $34. And the average price per ORDER was $53, up from 45 bucks last year. More than half of the items we bought cost less than 20 bucks. Around 5% were big-ticket items over $100.

-Finally: Even if you didn’t buy anything, you might still GET something. Around 1 in 7 people said they bought at least one gift.

