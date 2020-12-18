The website Mental Floss is out with the top three most annoying Christmas songs of all time (and no it isn’t Alvin and the Chipmunks!)

Coming in at number 3: Spike Jones 1940s version of ‘All I want for Christmas is my two front teeth’

Between his creepy, ‘IT’ clown voice, sharp lisp, and never-ending repeat lyrics, the song is enough to drive anyone crazy. We get it you want two front teeth! Don’t worry your baby teeth will fall out and be replaced, that’s what teeth do! Please, just ask for a Playstation or something!



#2 – The Christmas Shoes by New Song

Aka the most depressing song known to mankind!

The song is about a poor boy who wants to buy a pair of shoes for his sick mother, so she’ll look beautiful if she goes to heaven tonight….gulp, is someone cutting onions in here?

Just like Sarah McLachlan’s ‘Angel’, the song is just too much for the ol’ tear ducts to handle!



#1 – Dominic the Donkey!

The song is about a donkey named Dominicwho helps Santa up the hills of Italy when the reindeer can’t cut it.

While most people find the song nauseatingly annoying, I love it! Then again I’m from Cloverdale so there’s nothing I appreciate more than a good sturdy ‘hee haw, hee haw’!!

– Vanessa