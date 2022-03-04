Trailer For Comedy ‘The Bubble’ Directed By Judd Apatow Is Out Now & It’s A Family Affair

Netflix released the first trailer for Judd Apatow’s The Bubble on Friday, which centers around a cast and crew trying to film a sequel to an action franchise about flying dinosaurs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Featuring a star-studded cast including Fred Armisen, Maria Bakalova, Keegan-Michael Key, Karen Gillan and Pedro Pascal, the film also stars two of Apatow’s closest confidants: his wife, Leslie Mann, and their younger daughter, Iris Apatow! It’s a family affair, and the movie looks hilarious! Check out the trailer below!