Translink Announces Services changes on Skytrain + Buses

By April 23, 2020Community

Service Suspensions

In effect on Wednesday, April 22

SeaBus

  • The last SeaBus sailing will happen at 7:30 p.m. from Lonsdale Quay and 7:45 p.m. from Waterfront.
  • SeaBus will continue with sailings every 30-minutes.

SkyTrain

  • Expo Line capacity will be reduced by 20% during peak hours.  During middays, early evenings, and weekends, capacity will be reduced by 20% to 40%, depending on the time of day.
    • These capacity reductions are in addition to a 17% reduction during peak hours and a 20% reduction on Friday and Saturday evenings which took place last month.
  • Millennium Line capacity will be reduced by 15% during peak hours. During middays, early evenings, and weekends, capacity will be reduced by 20% to 40%, depending on the time of day.
    • These capacity reductions are in addition to a 17% reduction during peak hours and a 20% reduction on Friday and Saturday evenings which took place last month.
  • Canada Line capacity has been reduced by 18% during peak hours.

West Coast Express

  • Trains one, three and five will continue running with fewer cars.
  • Trains two and four remain temporarily cancelled.

In effect on Friday, April 24

18 bus routes will be suspended:

  • 15 Cambie / Olympic Village Station
    • Alternate route: Canada Line
  • 32 Dunbar / Downtown
    • Alternate routes: 2, 7
  • 50 Waterfront Station / False Creek South
    • Alternate route: 84, any downtown bus (e.g. 4, 7, 23)
  • 68 UBC Exchange / Wesbrook Village
    • Use alternate travel (e.g. walk, cycle)
  • 105 Uptown / New Westminster Station
    • Alternate route: 103, 106, 123, 128, 155
  • 131 Hastings at Gilmore / Kootenay Loop
    • Alternate route to connect on Hastings St: 129, 160, R5
  • 132 Capitol Hill / Hastings at Gilmore
    • Alternate route to connect on Hastings St: 129, 160, R5
  • 143 Burquitlam Station / SFU
    • Alternate route: Millennium Line, 145
  • 222 Willingdon Express
    • Alternate route: 28, 130
  • 414 Richmond Oval / Brighouse Station
    • Alternate route to connect on Westminster Hwy (401), No. 3 Road (Canada Line)
  • 480 UBC / Bridgeport
    • Alternate route: Canada Line, and/or 10, R4
  • R3 Lougheed Hwy RapidBus
    • Alternate route: 701
  • Suspended NightBus Routes:
    • N8 Downtown / Fraser
      • Alternate route: Walk to N10
    • N15 Downtown / Cambie
      • Alternate route: Walk to N10
    • N17 Downtown / UBC
    • N22 Downtown / Macdonald
    • N24 Downtown / Lynn Valley
    • N35 Downtown / SFU

In effect mid-May

An additional 47 routes will be suspended, and frequency will be reduced on all remaining routes.

  • Expected route suspensions: 251, 252, 262, 280, 281, 282, 370, 563, 564, 44, 170, 181, 182, 231, 241, 247, 258, 345, 352, 354, 391, 393, 394, 395, 416, 509, 602, 603, 604, 606, 608, 614, 616, 617, 618, 619, 719, 722, 733, 741, 744, 748, 749, 791, 42, 150, 179.
  • Precise timing for these suspensions and reductions will be released in due course.

COVID-19 Response

TransLink is following the lead of health officials when it comes to our response to COVID-19. Visit our COVID-19 Precautions page to learn more about what we’re doing to keep our passengers and employees safe, and our system as clean as possible.