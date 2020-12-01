TransLink’s Reindeer Bus program hopes to bring some cheer this season

TransLink is expanding it’s Reindeer Bus program this year to help deliver some extra cheer and smiles to people around the region.

TransLink and says this year, there will be nine buses dressed up as reindeer, instead of the usual one.

The annual initiative is all part of the Toys for Tots campaign, which will be running for the 35th year.

In the 34 years the campaign has run, 84,776 toys and $48,449.05 have been donated.

Reindeer Buses Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, Blitzen, and Rudolph will roll into service Tuesday.