TRUDEAU APPOINTS NEW INDIGENOUS GOVERNOR GENERAL

Prime Minister Trudeau recommended Mary Simon as Canada’s 30th Governor General, and Queen Elizabeth II, who is the only one who can actually appoint this position, approved PM Trudeau’s recommendation.

Mary Simon was born in Nunavik, Northern Quebec, and will be the first Indigenous person to hold that position. She is an Inuk leader and former president of Inuit Tapirit Kanatami. She is also a former Canadian diplomat, serving as Canada’s ambassador to Denmark.

The historic announcement was strategically made at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Quebec.

This is seen as a politically strategic and smart decision made by PM Trudeau in light of recent discussions about Canada’s dark history after the discovery of thousands of remains of Indigenous children found.

Simon spoke about this matter at the press conference held to announce her appointment as well. She said she hopes to utilize her platform to help Indigenous communities heal, and Canada to recognize the dark part of its history.