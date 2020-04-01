Two Town Hall meetings on Friday, April 3 with MP, MLAs and Mayor of White Rock

(Press Release from the City of White Rock)

Dear South Surrey and White Rock constituents,

We want you to know that we are working co-operatively across all levels of government to continue to provide you services, advice and help at this difficult time. We are all striving to support our community’s many small businesses during this temporary economic downturn. We want to ensure that workers, families, seniors and vulnerable residents get the assistance they need.

The continued spread of COVID-19 has undoubtedly raised concerns for many. Every day, we hear of new cases across B.C., the country and the world. It is essential for all Canadians, to do our part to help flatten the curve.

Canada is currently in a critical phase in the battle against COVID-19, and it is more important than ever that you listen to the advice of our health officials.

That means staying at home whenever possible, self-isolating if you are showing symptoms, practicing social and physical distancing, maintaining good hygiene, and avoiding public gatherings. This is critical not just to keep you safe, but also to protect our front-line workers and health care providers who continue to work through these challenging times. We are grateful for their service.

While you can still go out for a walk or a run, you need to be cautious and do it in the safest way possible. That means staying six feet or two metres away from others! Anyone sneezing or coughing within that distance can pass on the virus, which can also last on surface for many days.

Our way of life has changed for the time being and it will take a continued effort by all of us to keep our loves ones, front line workers and communities safe. The choices you make today will shape our collective tomorrow.

In this vein, the South Surrey & White Rock Chamber of Commerce will be hosting two Town Halls on Friday, April 3 to bring the community together so that we can help answer your questions and listen to your concerns. The session for businesses will be 10 a.m. to noon and for residents 3 to 5 p.m. To get the event details and register, please visit www.sswrchamberofcommerce.ca/covid-19.

Together, we will get through this!

Kerry-Lynne D. Findlay, MP for South Surrey-White Rock

Tracy Redies, MLA for Surrey-White Rock

Stephanie Cadieux, MLA for Surrey South

Mayor Darryl Walker, City of White Rock