Uber and Lyft approved to operate in the Lower Mainland

Uber and Lyft have been approved to operate in the Lower Mainland

The announcement was made late Thursday morning by the Passenger Transportation Board.

Both ride-hailing businesses will still need to apply for licenses.

Claire Trevena with the Passenger Transportation Board issued this statement:

“British Columbians have been asking for new ride hailing services since 2012, but the old government failed to get it done. Our government did the hard work and delivered.

“Over the last two years, our government has been diligent in developing a framework that puts passenger safety first, and we remained steadfast against pressures to abandon the safety measures we put in place. Road users can now be confident that B.C.’s ride-hailing services will comply with some of the highest safety standards in North America.

“Since September 2019, the Passenger Transportation Board has been reviewing applications from 29 ride-hail companies and submissions from stakeholders. In the board’s decisions, it has committed to closely monitoring fleet sizes and minimum pricing to avoid potential impacts on traffic congestion and to ensure adequate incomes for drivers.

“Our government is committed to work with both the ride-hail and taxi industries to address outstanding areas in the coming months and futures issues as they arise. We will continue to support a passenger transportation industry that gets people safely where they need to go and ensures sustainable livelihoods for drivers.”

Quick Facts:

* In fall 2018, the provincial government passed the Passenger Transportation Amendment Act permitting ride-hailing companies to apply to the Passenger Transportation Board to enter the B.C. market in a way that protects passenger safety.

* Subsequent regulations require ride-hail drivers to hold a Class 4 driver’s licence and undergo a vulnerable sector check – the most stringent type of police information check.

* On Dec. 12, 2019, the TransLink Mayor’s Council endorsed an inter-municipal business licence in order to have ride-hailing companies obtain a single licence to be able to operate across Metro Vancouver.

* Government is committed to working with both ride-hail and taxi companies to address concerns moving forward.

The Passenger Transportation Board is holding a media conference at noon where more details will be released.