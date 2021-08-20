US BORDER CLOSURE EXTENDED ANOTHER MONTH

The United States has extended border closure from its side until at least September 21st, even though Canada opened its borders to vaccinated US residents earlier this month on August 9th. Borders in the Lower Mainland saw long line ups and many tourists with RVs and plans for camping in Canada’s great outdoors.

The Department of Homeland Security made the decision in light of the recent surge in the spread of COVID-19 seen in the US, largely due to the Delta variant. Essential travel will be given exemption and those who need to travel will be able to do so through the appropriate channels if deemed necessary.

Some have criticized that the US should adopt Canada’s requirements for crossing the border, such as requiring full vaccination from an approved vaccine 14 days prior to travel and a negative COVID-19 test less than 72 hours old.

This extension further strains those businesses that rely on Canadian visitors in small towns right across the border such as Blaine and Bellingham.

“The failure to make opening the U.S. – Canada border the priority that it should be is a huge mistake. It is beyond disappointing; it is hurtful both at a human and economic level. There has not been enough attention placed on the value and opportunity that comes with restoring connections between our two nations.” said US Congressman Brian Higgins on Twitter (via CityNews)

Most of the increase in COVID-19 spread, specifically the Delta variant, is found in unvaccinated residents. Both countries are trying their best to combat vaccine hesitancy and contain any spreads.