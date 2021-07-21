US RENEWAL ORDER PUSHES BORDER REOPENING TO AUG. 21

The government of Canada announced reopening the US-Canada land border for non-essential travel on August 9th. It should be noted that this reopening only applies to travellers that are fully vaccinated.

However, in a notice published by the US Federal Register, the US government thinks it’s still too risky to open borders and has pushed the date to August 21st.

“Given the outbreak and continued transmission and spread of COVID-19 within the United States and globally, the Secretary has determined that the risk of continued transmission and spread of the virus associated with COVID-19 between the United States and Canada poses an ongoing specific threat to human life or national interests,” the government wrote. (via CBC News)

Canada still aims to welcome fully vaccinated travellers from other countries by September 7th.

Some congress members in the US government have criticized this decision, and think that Canada’s date of August 9th is an appropriate time, especially considering that both countries could use the boost to their economy.

“For months now, people and businesses along the border have been strung along month after month holding out hope for the border to reopen,” said Higgins, who represents a district in New York state that includes Buffalo and Niagara Falls. “Today’s decision by the Biden administration harms economic recovery and hurts families all across America’s northern border; this is completely unnecessary” said democratic congressman Brian Higgins. (via CBC News)