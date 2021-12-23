Vaccination Now Needed to Visit Some Metro-Vancouver Swimming Pools

If you’re looking to visit some of the Metro-Vancouver swimming pools, you’ll now need to provide proof of vaccination.

The Vancouver Park Board in specific detailed the new measures earlier this week, saying that immunization is required to participate in any swim sessions.

Online registration for programs won’t be required, and swimmers can still drop in on a first-come, first-serve basis. Saunas and steam rooms have also been closed out of caution.

While proof of vaccination isn’t required to enter a community centre or arena in Vancouver, it is necessary for spectators and people participating in parent programs, public skating, and fitness centres and weight rooms (before their closure).

A map detailing indoor and outdoor swimming pools within the City of Vancouver can be found here (DailyHive).

Have you been swimming recently? How do you feel about this new update? Join the conversation on Facebook @Pulse1077!