Virtual Town Hall Aims to Answer South Surrey + White Rock Businesses and Residents COVID-19 Questions

The South Surrey & White Rock Chamber of Commerce is hosting a pair of virtual town halls on the Zoom app tomorrow (Friday) where people can get answers to COVID-19 questions.

The 10am to 12pm session is for business owners needing help navigating financial relief programs available to them, or whatever other questions may be on their mind.

Surrey City Councillor Linda Annis is among the representatives from all levels of government who will be on hand to answer peoples questions.

“Generally what we do is start out with what’s new this week, but also discuss and answer questions on rent subsidy’s for businesses, property tax deferrals, wage subsidies including the 75% subsidy program being offered to employees, along with a loan program available for small businesses,`says Annis. It’s a $40,000 loan that can be obtained through your bank. It has to be paid back with a finite period of time, but it’s interest free, and if you stay within the terms of the loan, $10,000 of that is forgivable.”

Other representatives taking part are –

– MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay, South Surrey-White Rock

– MLA Tracy Redies, Surrey-White Rock

– MLA Stephanie Cadieux, Surrey South

– Councillor Allison Patton, City of Surrey

– Mayor Darryl Walker, City of White Rock

The 3pm event is for South Surrey and White Rock residents to ask whatever`s on their mind including questions on property tax deferrals or when comunity centres may reopen.

Participants are being asked to send in questions beforehand at info@southsurreywhiterockchamberofcommerce.com

This is the third virtual town hall meeting that`s been held, with the chamber planning more in the coming weeks.

To register for the event, click here.