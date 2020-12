2020 has been a year we will never forget (as much as we try:p) and now you can vote on the top news stories / newsmakers that captivated your interest and attention this year, from the most obvious story of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tehran plane crash in January that killed 176 people back in January, Trudeau’s WE scandal, Schitt’s Creek Emmy sweep taking home nine trophies, and more!

