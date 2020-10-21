Wanna watch the Charlie Brown holiday movies? That’ll cost you….

Who’s excited for the Great Pumpkin?!? In my house, watching the Charlie Brown holiday movies was always a family tradition, but it turns out that 2020 is going to keep taking things away from us! CBS, who’s aired the Peanuts films since 1966, has lost the rights to the programs after they signed a new deal with Apple TV, meaning that you’ll need a subscription to watch the holiday content. There’s some good news though, this means that you won’t have to worry about missing them since they’ll be on demand to watch anytime you want!!