Wanted – help locate Lawrence Myers

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in location a man wanted for being unlawfully at large.

Lawrence Peter Myers, 44, is currently wanted on a warrant for being unlawfully at large, after failing to appear in court.

Lawrence Myers a Caucasian man, 5’2” with a slim build, blue eyes, brown hair, and has several distinctive tattoos (see attached photos). He is believed to currently be in the Surrey area.

If anyone has information regarding Myers location, they are asked to not approach him, but to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. Alternatively, you can provide an anonymous tip via Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2018-142658.